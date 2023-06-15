North-East: Troops neutralize 20 terrorists, recover over N11m in two weeks -DHQ

…Received 743 surrendered terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops equally neutralized 20 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered over N11million naira in the North-East in the past weeks.

Troops also received 743 surrendered terrorists and their family members.

These were revealed on Thursday in Abuja by Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, during the bi-weekly media briefing on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country.

Danmadami disclosed that in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He said in the North-East zone, the land, air and maritime component of Operation Hadin Kai have sustained the intensive efforts to decimate terrorists and other criminals in the North Eastern zone of the country.

According to him, in furtherance to this, troops conducted several operations against terrorists enclaves, hideouts, camps and training ground at villages, mountains and waterside within Konduga, Damboa, Bama, Gwoza, Mafa, Kukawa, Kaga, Shani and Monguno Local Governments Areas of Borno State.

He said troops also conducted operational activities at village within Kwaya Kusa Local Government Area of Yobe State. In these operations troops made contact with terrorists, adding that as a result of these encounters, troops neutralized several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and captured some while also recovering arms, ammunitions, Improvised Explosive Devices and other sundry items.

Notably, Danmadami revealed that 20 terrorist have been neutralized, while 743 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops within the period under review.



He said,”Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 6 dane guns, 1 FN rifle, 1 pistol, 2 x 36 hand grenades, 2 locally made grenades, 1 RPG tube, 1 pump action gun, 547 rounds of 7.62mm special, 75 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 46 empty cases of 7.62mm NATO, 15 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 10 empty cases of 12.7mm ammunition and 1 Improvised Explosive Device detonating fuse.

“Other items are 27 sacks of grinded corn, 10 bags of corn grains, 6 bags of beans, 5 bags of local rice, gallon of palm oil, 12 sleeping mats, clothings, 37 sachets of seasoning powder, 15 packs of spaghetti, 12 bar soaps, 3 vehicles, 8 chemical sprayer, 2 packs of maggi seasoning, 5 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorist uniforms, 8 cartons of fish, 10 motorcycles, 49 bicycles, 14 arrows, 16 mobile phones, 12 sacks of substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of Eleven Million Forty Six Thousand and Ten Naira (N11,046,010.00) only.

“Troops equally neutralized 20 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist, captured 7 suspected terrorists, apprehended 40 suspected terrorists logistics suppliers and 15 notorious criminal gang members. Others arrested, were 4 drug peddlers, 3 kidnappers and 3 Terrorists collaborators.

“Troops equally rescued 15 kidnapped civilians, while a total of 743 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 42 adult males, 251 adult females and 452 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation. All recovered items, arrested terrorists, suspected criminals and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled and documented for further action.

Danmadami said troops and other security agencies equally recorded significant success in the fight against in other geo-political zones of the country.

He conveyed the commendation of the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts and resilient of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.

