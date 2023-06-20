North-East group hails appointment of Musa as CDS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The North-East Peace Advocacy Group has welcomed the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

This is contained in a statement signed by the group’s convener Malam Bukar Adamu and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said the appointment was an indication that Tinubu’s administration was willing to decisively deal with all forms of criminality in the country.

He explained that Musa’s tenure as Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI had significantly contributed in restoring peace in the North-East region.

“Those who were displaced by insurgency in the North-east region have since started returning to their various towns and villages” he said.

“We are elated by the elevation of Maj. Gen. Musa to the highly coveted seat of the Chief of Defence Staff.

“It is a position that caps all his excellent performance in the various offices he has held in the service to his fatherland.

“During his tenure in the North-East, our people had cause to smile as he was instrumental to our safer return to our various homes.

“His period as commander has led to the surrender of thousands of terrorists who could no longer bear the intensity of the fire power.”

He commended President Tinubu for “this worthy appointment” of the the new CDS who is the winner of the highly coveted Collin Powel Meritorious Award for Soldiering for the year 2022.

Adamu prayed for the success of the new CDS and other service chiefs. (NAN)

