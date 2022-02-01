North east governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims

The North East Governors Forum Monday donated N20 million to victims of banditry in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno presented the cheque to Gov.  Bello  Matawalle Monday in Government House Gusau.

Zulum who expressed sadness over the incident, called traditional and religious leaders as well as the people of the state to embark consistent prayers to end the menace.

He described the incident that led to killing of 58 persons in eight of Anka and Bukuyum local government areas as devastating.

behalf of northeast progressive governors forum, we commiserate Zamfara state government and people affected bandits attack,” Zulum said.

Zulum noted concern the alarming rate of banditry and kidnapping in Zone and called for collaboration between government and the people to end the situation.

“I didn’t say people should take up arms but communities, religious leaders, traditional and all stakeholders must work together to find lasting solution of insecurity in the northwest,” the governor said.

He said Borno and Zamfara  were faced similar insecurity situations.

He said Borno was winning the fight against the insurgents.

Receiving the cheque, Matawalle thanked the Forum for the support and promised to work harder to end the insecurity situation in the state.

Matawalle said different measures being taken his government, tof he insecurity in the state would be history.

He thanked the forum and Gov Zulum for their love and show of concern to the people of Zamfara.

Zulum was accompanied   the Chairman Senate Committee Army, Mohammed Ndume, Muhammed  Munguno, among others(NAN)

