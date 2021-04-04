North East: Farouq aims for environment free of mines, unexploded ordnance

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social is partnering with stakeholders in order to achieve an environment free of mines, and other explosive remnants of war in the East.

The Minister, Sadiya Farouq who revealed this in a statement on Sunday, the effort of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other stakeholders in raising awareness on the risk posed by unexploded ordnance and mines in conflict affected Communities in the zone.

She said,”The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social highly appreciates the commendable actions taken by UNMAS in Nigeria and  the Armed Forces of Nigeria  and the East Commission towards raising awareness and mitigating the risks posed by  unexploded ordnance, mines and other Explosive remnants of war in conflict affected communities. 

“As part of the Ministry’s efforts to raise mine awareness, the East Development Commission NEDC in collaboration with a  local partner Makesafe Humanitarian Safety and Demining Services is currently organising a series of mine risk awareness training for communities in the BAY States (Borno, Adamawa and ). 

“On this International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, we aim for an environment free of mines and other UXOs where our people can live and work  in a safe environment conducive to development and where the people are fully sensitised about mine risks and of victims are met.”

