By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is partnering with stakeholders in order to achieve an environment free of mines, and other explosive remnants of war in the North East.

The Minister, Sadiya Farouq who revealed this in a statement on Sunday, commended the effort of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other stakeholders in raising awareness on the risk posed by unexploded ordnance and mines in conflict affected Communities in the zone.

She said,”The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development highly appreciates the commendable actions taken by UNMAS in Nigeria and the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the North East Development Commission towards raising awareness and mitigating the risks posed by unexploded ordnance, mines and other Explosive remnants of war in conflict affected communities.

“As part of the Ministry’s efforts to raise mine awareness, the North East Development Commission NEDC in collaboration with a local partner Makesafe Humanitarian Safety and Demining Services is currently organising a series of mine risk awareness training for communities in the BAY States (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe).

“On this International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, we aim for an environment free of mines and other UXOs where our people can live and work in a safe environment conducive to development and where the people are fully sensitised about mine risks and needs of victims are met.”

