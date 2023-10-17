North-East: DSS directors hold retreat in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Directors of Department of State Security Services (DSSS) in North-East region have renewed their commitment to securing the region.

The directors expressed their resolve on Monday at their 13th quarterly conference in Adamawa to deliberate on the general security situation in the region.

Alhaji Hassan Adeleke, the DSS Director in Adamawa, said the conference would brainstorm on the contemporary general security situation bedeviling the zone.

He said at the end of the conference, specific resolutions would be made to provide further guidance and courses of action to service commands in the zone as well as other critical stakeholders.

Host Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri appreciated the contribution of the DSSS and charged them to double efforts in maintaining security situation in the zone.

According to him, the zone for long has been plagued by a multitude of security problems that threaten the peace, stability and development of the states and the entire nation.

He listed some of the security challenges to include Boko Haram insurgency, farmer/herder clashes, kidnapping, cross border crimes, inter and intra-communal clashes as well as attacks on various security services and formations.

“While reviewing the five pillars of DSS to the nation, our terms of commitment as state governments remain forthrightly to facilitate, support and earnestly identify critical problem areas for solutions finding,” he said.

Alhaji Hussaini Abdullahi, the Director DSS, Bauchi State Command, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said the retreat would adopt measures to stem the tide of insecurity in the zone. (NAN)

