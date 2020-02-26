North East: Corporal opens fire on 5 colleagues, kills 4, self

A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself.

Acting Spokesman of Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa who disclosed this in a statement added that two of corporal’s colleagues were also injured during the incident

Colonel Musa said Wednesday that the injured “are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

“Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.”

The statement said, “investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”