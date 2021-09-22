North East Children’s Trust graduates 154 students

Dr Mariam Masha, Executive Secretary, North East Children’s Trust (NECT), said that it has graduated 154 students at its Learning Centre, Maiduguri.

Masha stated this at the graduation ceremony of students of the centre on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

She said that the centre had a total student population of 524 comprising of 337 males and 188 females.

The Secretary said that 472 pupils were enrolled into primary level, 26 students for secondary level, 29 vocational studies and one student at tertiary level of education.

Masha said that the Fund was providing education, care and support services to children affected by the insurgency in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

“It is set up to create an ecosystem for homeless children orphaned by the conflict in the North East that will echo the lives of a normal child growing and thriving in a healthy family.

“The Learning Center has 525 vulnerable children and mostly orphans from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States in nursery, primary and secondary school sections.

“It is committed to providing sustainable, life changing assistance with facilities carefully tailored to reintegrate these children into society and equip them with the necessary skills to live successful lives.

“Today; we have witnessed amazing demonstration of robotics, coding, AI, from our very own students of the centre.

“It is clear that you are ready for the future.

“The Learning Center is more than just a school. It is a place to nurture, empower and renew our children and I believe right here before us, is proof that the North East Children’s Trust is able to deliver on that mandate,” she said.

Masha said that the skills and knowlege imparted on the students would prepared and made them ready to bring positive changes to their communities and the world.

The students, she said, were taught to appreciate the importance of trust, unconditional love and keeping to your word.

She admonished the graduants to be good ambassadors of the centre and dedicate themselves to studies as well as uphold the core values of respect, integrity, sustainability and excellence.

The Secretary further commended the Borno State Government, community leaders and other stakeholders for their support to the Learning Centre.

Also speaking, Prof Hauwa Abdu-Biu, Vice Chairman of the NECT, described the graduation exercise as an important milestone for the students, staff, donors and stakeholders.

According to her, the vision of the NECT is to create a safe learning environment for children in North-East.

She said that NECT works towards providing comprehensive support to vulnerable children affected by the crises so that they could become agents of socio-economic development in their communities and the country at large.

“Therefore, I encourage you all not to forget all the lessons you have learnt at the Centre. As you resume at secondary school, make sure you take care of each other,” she said. (NAN)

