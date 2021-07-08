North-Central zone cries out, demands fairness

North Central Geo-political zone has demanded for fairness in the allocation of resources, saying they have been shortchanged since the return of democracy in 1999, despite playing major role to those that have emerged Presidents of Nigeria irrespective of their political affiliation.

Niger State Governor and Chairman, North Central Governors Forum Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this during his interaction with the North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF) at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello said the North Central wants to be accorded its due respect and be fully compensated commensurate with its efforts during the electioneering periods in the emergence of government at the centre.

“We are not asking too much, but we are pleading that we should be treated fairly.

“Now, if we compare our efforts to the benefits, it does not match at all. We discussed this as governors and in some cases we compared results of each state as against appointments, projects and investments in the North Central States”, he said.

According to him, if adequate attention is given to the zone, it will revive its economic activities and its enormous potentials for the over all benefits of the country.

He added that, henceforth, the region will demand from whosoever aspires to become the next president to meet and tell the region what offer he has for it.

The Governor explained,that despite their political differences in the zone, it must come together to decide the future for the country.

On insecurity, he said the North Central is among the regions affected adding that himself and his colleagues are tackling the challenges with the support from Mr. President and the security agencies.

He added that, as measures to end farmers-herders clashes, all the state in the zone have been encouraged to adopt grazing reserves/ranching system to curb incessant encroachment of cattle on farms which is responsible for igniting clashes between farmers and herders.

Former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu and patron of the forum commended the Governor on his stewardship both for the state and the North Central Zone.

Sen. Mantu commended the Governor on his efforts towards tackling security challenges in the state.

The former lawmaker added that the governor’s priority in the areas of education, health and infrastructural development in the state will be more appreciated in years to come.

He said the governor has spoken their minds as it affects the region and the forum will always compliment the efforts of the governors of the zone.

Lt. Gen (Sen) Jeremiah T. Useni, Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT), NCPF led the group to the state.

Gen. Useni said the forum is non-partisan, with the ultimate goal of pursuing the growth and development of the zone.

