North Central States Governors congratulate Buhari at 80

North Central States Governors Forum (NCSGF) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he turns 80.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement described the President as a legend and a man of integrity who is not only Patriotic to ensure the development of the nation but also to secure the future of the younger generation.

According to Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello said the President has demonstrated leadership capacity despite global challenges confronting many nations including Nigeria.

He said the impactful initiatives and the execution of projects across all the six geo-political zones of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari irrespective of his political leaning and other considerations, speak volumes of his penchant for fairness and justice.

The Forum Chairman said the unrelenting efforts of the President to ensure the banditry activities in the North Central Zone are substantially addressed is highly commendable.

He wishes the President more years in good health and wisdom to continue to deliver dividends of Democracy to the people.