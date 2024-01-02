North Central Peoples Forum condemns Plateau killing

The North Central Peoples Forum, NCPF, has condemned the recent killing in Plateau state.

It called on the federal government to work out a durable and sustainable template for peaceful coexistence of all contending interests in the state.

In a statement signed by Secretary General, NCPF, Khaleel Bolaji, mni, the Forum noted,”The North Central Peoples Forum, NCPF, has received with sadness and deep consternation the killing of our brethren in Plateau State on the eve of Christmas.

“This is one attack too many, one which leaves a sour taste in our mouth.

“We feel greatly aggrieved that many lives are being wasted for no known reasons and for no justification.”

Bolaji added,”We are also at a loss on why innocent men, women and children are constantly besieged in their homes while the Federal Government seems helpless in protecting them.

“We sympathise with the government and people of Plateau State as we vehemently denounce the perpetrators of this and other heinous killings and blood-letting across the country.

“We are at pains to think that our security agencies, despite the re-assurances, have been helpless in stopping these attacks and in also fishing out perpetrators of previous attacks on innocent citizens.”

He called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency roll out all its might in stopping the wanton killings and destruction of communities across the country.

“This is the time for a deep and honest assessment of the fragile peace in the state. The Plateau State government and the Federal Government must move fast and work out a durable and sustainable template for peaceful coexistence of all contending interests in that state.

“It is also important that all those who engage in extra judicial killings and attack on communities be brought to face the full wrath of the law. Enough with brazen impunity!

“We call on the Federal Government to roll out all its might in stopping the wanton killings and destruction of communities particularly in the North Central and in all parts of the country,” he stated.

According to the NCPF Secretary General,”NCPF sympathises with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, traditional rulers and all the people of Plateau State on this monumental tragedy and pray that Almighty God grants them succour and peace in the New year.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

