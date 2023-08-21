North Central leaders laud Tinubu over appointments

By Dorathy Aninge

Leaders of the North Central geopolitical zone, have commended President Bola Tinubu, over what they described as “display of spirit of fairness” in the appointment of ministers.

The leaders, led by Bishop Alli John Alli, under the aegis of the League of Middle Belt Bishops, also appealed to Tinubu to appoint High Chief Moses Ayom as Ambassador-Designate to China.

In a letter to the Presidency on Monday, Bishop Alli, who noted that Ayom was from Benue State, called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, to support the call for Avom’s appointment as Ambassador to China.

In the letter, also copied to the North Central zone governors, the leaders described Ayom as having an edge over other nominees that might be considered for the position because he was the most qualified.

The leaders expressed confidence in the ability of Ayom, adding that given the opportunity, the former presidential aspirant, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who stepped down for Tinubu during the 2023 primary election, would deliver on the mandate.

They stressed that the business relationship that Ayom had built over the years with the Chinese government and his business connections in China, would be deployed to ensure a strong mutual relationship with Asia for the overall development of Nigeria.

According to the leaders, who advised the president to consider competent hands for ambassadorial positions, Avom will not disappoint him, and indeed Nigerians, if appointed as the Chinese envoy.

The group further argued that apart from Ayom’s experience and business contacts in China; his contribution and sacrifices for the APC, as well as patriotism to the country, were worthy of note.

In the letter titled: “Before it is too late”, the leaders said; “We are here once again as an umbrella body of Middle Belt Bishops, to commend the President for his unbiased appointments so far.

“However, recall that, High Chief Moses Ayom was the leader of agitation for Middle Belt presidency, but later dropped his ambition and went all out to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now our president.

“In his uncommon generosity, he also donated his multi-billion naira property on Ahmadu Bello way, popularly known as “Heritage Africa” to President Tinubu, which was used, and is still being used after the campaigns. This is a huge sacrifice that will only come from a dedicated, committed and patriotic citizen.

“Ayom has shown undiluted love and patriotism for this country and for the fact that there has been a very solid relationship and understanding that had existed between the Middle Belt and Southwest right from the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Chief Ayom has also invested his time, skills and resources in campaigning for Tinubu and Alia, and by the grace of God, both are now president and governor respectively.

Therefore, they said, Ayom should not be forgotten, but should be nominated as Nigerian Ambassador designate to China, based on his connection with the Chinese and the whole of Asia, or be appointed to head a federal agency or parastatal.

“We believe this will be the minimum the trio of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. George Akume and Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, will do for Chief Moses as a mark of reward for his immeasurable contributions. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

