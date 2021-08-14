North-Central Handball League: Benue Queens defeat Peacock Queens 31-22

Benue Queens handball team of Makurdi on Friday defeated Peacock Queens of Jos 31-22 to record their first win in the female category of the ongoing North-Central Handball League.

Playing their fifth game of the competition holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the Benue Queens led 20-11 in the first half of the game.

Peacock Queens fought back in the second half, scoring 11 points and conceding same, but Benue Queens finally won the game as a result of their first half lead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Benue Queens had lost all their previous games, with Safety Babes beating them 40-26 and Confluence Queens 29-26.

In their third and fourth games, they lost 21-23 to Peacock Queens and 26-33 to Safety Babes.

Speaking after the match, the coach of Benue Queens, Dorcas Ihuwe, said she was happy her players won their fifth game.

“What made them lose their previous games was that they did not have enough time to prepare ahead of the competition.

“But I believe they are back on their feet now, even though this is their second appearance in the North-Central league.

“However, I’m happy that they defeated the Peacock Queens because they are the defending champions,” she said.

NAN reports that Peacocks Queens had earlier in the competition defeated Confluence Queens 31-23 in their first game, and lost 21-32 to Safety Babes in their second game.

They defeated Benue Queens 23-21 in their third match and Confluence Queens 36-27 in their fourth game.

NAN reports that a total of 12 teams are participating in the competition, with eight in the male category and four in the female category.

The male teams include D-Defenders from Abuja, Correction Boys from Abuja, Benue Buffalos from Makurdi and Safety Shooters from Abuja.

The rest are Confluence Kings from Lokoja, Ambassadors from Nasarawa State, Niger United from Minna and Vipers Boys from Jos.

The female teams are Confluence Queens from Lokoja, Safety Shooters Babes from Abuja, Benue Queens from Makurdi and Peacock Queens from Jos.

NAN reports that the North-Central Handball League tagged “Abuja 2021”, which started on Sunday will end on Saturday.(NAN)

