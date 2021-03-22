Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has decried the attempted assassination of his Benue State counterpart Samuel Ortom and called for a thorough investigation by relevant security agents.

Governor Sani Bello, in a statement, described as dangerous this dimension of insecurity in the country, adding that something urgent and drastic must be done collectively to curtail the situation which he said is a threat to the nation’s corporate coexistence.

“This issue of insecurity in our nation needs all and sundry to be collectively responsible in addressing it irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affliations”, he said.

The NCGF, which applauded the efforts of the security details of Governor Ortom at ensuring his safety and other members of his entourage, said the Forum is in solidarity with Governor Ortom and the entire people of Benue State.

He enjoined the security agents not to relent in their efforts to secure lives and property.

