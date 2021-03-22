North Central Governors’ Forum decries attempt to assassinate Ortom

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani has decried the attempted assassination his State counterpart Samuel and called for a thorough investigation by relevant security agents.

Governor Sani , a statement, described as dangerous this dimension insecurity the country, adding that something and drastic must be done collectively to curtail the situation which he said is a threat to the nation’s corporate coexistence.

“This issue insecurity our nation needs all and sundry to be collectively in addressing it irrespective religious, ethnic and affliations”, he said.

The NCGF, which applauded the efforts of the security details of Governor at ensuring his safety and other members of his entourage, said the Forum is in solidarity with Governor and the entire people of State.

He enjoined the security agents not to relent in their efforts to secure lives and property.

