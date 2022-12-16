North central governors forum congratulates President Buhari on his 80th birthday

By Rita Iliya

The North Central States Governors Forum (NCSGF) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello, in a statement in Minna on Thursday, described the President as a legend and a man of integrity who is not only patriotic to ensure the development of the nation but also to secure the future of the younger generation.

Bello noted that the president had demonstrated leadership capacity despite global challenges confronting many nations, including Nigeria.

He said the impactful initiatives and the execution of projects across the six geo-political zones of the country by president, irrespective of his political leaning and other considerations, speak volumes of his penchant for fairness and justice.

The forum chairman said that the unrelenting efforts of the president to ensure that banditry activities in the north central zone was substantially addressed is highly commendable.

The governor wishes the president more years in good health and wisdom to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people. (NAN)