North-Central Governors’ Forum celebrates children, urges them not to despair

As the world marks Children’s Day, Chairman North Central Governors’ Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello has called on the children not to despair but be resilient and face the challenges of the future.

In a Statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel- Berje, the Governor noted that the Children’s Day celebration is coming at a critical time in their lives when schools have been shut down due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has claimed many lives including those of the children.

The governor added that the government deemed it necessary to close down schools so as not to endanger the lives of pupils and students by contracting and spreading the virus.

“Like we know, every child is a gift from God and should be treated with dignity and respect.”

He said that the State government through the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) and the Ministry of Education has organised summer classes for the children while on lockdown.

The Governor disclosed that the State government is monitoring the situation of the pandemic and will follow and abide by the decisions of the Federal Government on the reopening up of schools.

He congratulates the children and urged them to see the pandemic as an inspiration to study hard, so that when things normalize they will resume normal lives with more determination and vigour.

The Governor charged them to observe all precautionary measures that have been put in place by health professionals and the government to avoid contracting and spreading of the virus especially in areas of social distancing, use of face mask, handwashing and personal hygiene…

