North Central governors distance self from NCPF activities

The North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has distanced itself from the emergence of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) and its activities.

The forum made their decision known in a communique signed by Gov. Sani Bello, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, after a virtual meeting

.

The communique stated that members of the NCGF were never consulted collectively or individually, by those behind the emergence of NCPF, adding that the forum only saw the news in the media just like every other Nigerian.

It said that as governors of the North Central region, they were yet to be briefed about the objectives of the NCPF.

According to the communique, the forum stated categorically that its members are not part of the NCPF and will not participate in its activities.

It stated that the forum recognised the constitutional right of individuals and groups such as the NCPF to form lawful associations and pursue their aspirations.