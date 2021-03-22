North central governors decry attack on Gov. Ortom of Benue

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov Abubakar Bello of Niger and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has decried attempted assassination of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and called a thorough investigation by relevant .

Bello, in a by his , Mary Noel-Berje, said that something urgent and drastic must be done collectively to curtail situation.

“This issue of insecurity in our nation needs all and sundry to be collectively responsible in addressing it irrespective of , ethnic and political affiliations,” he said.

Chairman of NCGF applauded efforts of the security details of Ortom who ensured his safety and other members of his entourage.

Bello said Forum is in solidarity Ortom and the entire people of Benue.

He enjoined the not to relent in their efforts to secure lives and property across the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,