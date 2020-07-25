North Central Governors condole Abdul-Razaq over father’s death

Share the news













The North Central Governors’ Forum, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara state over the death of Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, father to the Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In a statement by the Forum’s Chairman and Niger governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello described the death as a loss not only to Kwara, but to the entire Northern region, where the deceased was the first lawyer.

The Forum while sympathizing with his Kwara counterpart, urged him to take solace in God as “He is the one that gives and takes life, adding that the late jurist lived a fulfilled life, promoting the development and growth of the Region as well as the country at large”.

Sani-Bello said though late AbdulRazaq’s wise counsel and elderly advice would be greatly missed, he prayed Allah to “forgive the deceased’s shortcomings on earth and reward him with Aljannatu Firdausi as well as give the family and well wishers fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Born in 1927, Late Pa Folorunsho AbdulRazaq was the Mutawali of Ilorin, the Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria) and was the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

He died in the early hours of Saturday the 25th of July, 2020.

The deceased is survived by an aged wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, children among who is the incumbent Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and many grandchildren.

Related