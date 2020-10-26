Normalcy returns to Lekki area of Lagos

Normalcy has returned to the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos State, as commuters and residents now ply the road with little or no obstruction.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent reports that commuters were seen driving through the Admiralty and Ikoyi-Link Bridge Toll Gates to their various destinations.

NAN reports that protests over a now-disbanded police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), took over the area for about two weeks, with demonstrators using the social media hashtag #EndSars to rally crowds.

Vehicular movement at the Ikoyi-Link Bridge on Monday. (NAN-PHOTO)