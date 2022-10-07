Normalcy returns to Dangote Cement Obajana

By Thompson Yamput

Normalcy is returning to Dangote Cement Plant, Obajana after the attempted closure of the company by some youths on Wednesday.

Some Kogi Youths had on Wednesday, in company of some armed vigilante group, invaded the premises of the company in an attempt to shut it down.

The assembly had on Tuesday after plenary ordered the closure of Dangote over what it described as fraudulent acquisition of Kogi Cement by Dangote Group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Obajana on Friday that normalcy has since returned to the company as normal activities have resumed with the gates being guarded by armed security men.

A close source of the company revealed to NAN that the company was working on resuming normal activities after the interruption on Wednesday.

“As you can see, uneasy calm has returned to Dangote Cement Company here in Obajana.

“Our worry is the more than 26 people of the company that were shot during the unlawful invasion last Tuesday.

“We are not exaggerating because we have all the pictures of the wounded. Some of the shot victims were rushed to Specialist Hospital, Lokoja,” he said.

Our correspondent, who visited the hospital Friday met some of the wounded victims, who refused to speak on the matter.

“Sorry I can’t talk to you about what happened that day because we have been told not speak to the press.

“As you can see one of my legs is bandaged because of gun shot that hit me while I was in my office,” the victim said.

A check round the wounded showed that one Tijani was probably in a critical condition.

The source explained that the claim by Kogi Government that the cement factory initially belong to Kogi but shrewdly acquired by Dangote as untrue.

It said that records are available on the acquisition of the company, adding that the record would provide the much needed solution to the crisis

Responding, Mr Mohammed Onogu, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Yahaya Bello, said the governor was only trying to have a transparent solution to the crisis between the company and the state.

“What our governor is interested in is the wellbeing of Kogites and how to open up opportunities for investors to see how the state can develop the more in the interest and benefits of the residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bello on Thursday enjoined the management of Dangote to be available for a dialogue over the true position of company.(NAN)

