None of AFAN’s national factions recognized, says chairman of stakeholders

Dr Tunde Arosanyin, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Stakeholders has stated that none of AFAN’s national factions as presently constituted are recognized in the country.

Arosanyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that there was no authentic body that had the mandate to represent AFAN at the national level for now.

He said that the stakeholders were rubbing minds with the board of trustees namely, Abdullahi Nyako, Dr Setima Mustapha and Senator Abdullahi Adamu and they had been given approval to reposition the association.

Arosanyin said further that the positions of the stakeholders on the two factions of executives were very clear because they did not have the constitutional right to represent AFAN.

“As a matter of fact, Arch. Kabiru Ibrahim led executives were elected and inaugurated in Jigawa State in June 2014.

“I was opportune to be the secretary for the electoral committee that went round the state to conduct the election and our law is very explicit on five years of one single term.

”Under the law, the tenure of the executives had expired since 2019.

“There have been clarion calls since then to conduct election before the end of 2019 which he has declined to hold.

“Unfortunately COVID-19 took over 2020 and he promised that as soon as COVID-19 is over, election would be conducted; however after the pandemic, no election was held still.

“The second faction led by Mr Mudi Farouk also did not follow the constitution before the members emerged and they cannot be recognised by AFAN.

“Hopefully, before the year runs out, the stakeholders will make effort to put in place authentic executives that will represent the association at national level”, the chairman of the stakeholders explained.

Arosanyin said that in the last five years, the association had missed true leadership and that was why members were putting heads together to reposition it at the national level.

He said this would enable AFAN to have a strong mouthpiece with the hope that it would be able to get support of governments. (NAN)

