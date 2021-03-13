By Chimezie Godfrey



One of the newest recreational centres in Kogi state, Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and Community Development initiative will on Saturday March 27 host an Intellectual Leadership Platform (ILP).

The Africa Regional Coordinator for the World Association of NGOs, Mohammed Bougei Attah revealed this Saturday in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Attah disclosed that this is the first in the three series of programmes named: Intellectual Leadership Platform, ILP, an initiative created to connect the public, private and the Non-profit Sectors as a means to increase development agenda in Kogi Central of Kogi State and the country at large.

According to him, the ILP webinar is designed to develop skills and improve the talents of leaders of NGOs and civil society organisations.

“The program is aimed at serving as a melting point for leaders and non-state actors in the area to connect, learn and share innovative ideas that will move the zone forward.

“The event which will be held on the theme: Repositioning Leadership for Improved Community Development will feature 50 leaders, representatives and non-state actors from the third sector in the first edition.

“The second and third series covering the public and private sectors comes up before the end of the year.

“The interface is expected to cover a wide range of concurrent topics and participants from across Nigeria and beyond. Already experts in the sector have been confirmed to speak during the two-hour virtual web interface via Google Meet,” Attah explained.

Attah further revealed that Dr. Uche Igwe, a Visiting Fellow of the London School of Economics, Mrs. Lami Onayi Ahmed, a seasoned entrepreneur and mentor of international repute as well as Barr. Clifford Thomas, a human rights activist and expert in NGO management will be speaking during the event.

The event will be hosted by Mohammed Bougei Attah, the Africa Regional Coordinator for the World Association of NGOs, who doubles as the Principal Partner for Trans Atlantic Centre, organisers of the event and the lead moderator.

Partners to the event include World Association of NGOs, USA, Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, IGLSA and Ebira Unity Television.

