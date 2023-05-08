Non-Serving Senators endorse Akpabio as Senate President + Full list of Members

.. Tip Barau Jibril as Deputy Senate President

A group christened, “Non-Serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republics”, has endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the next Senate President.The group which made its position known at a press conference in Abuja, Monday, also declared support for Senator Barau I. Jubril as Deputy Senate President.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Senator Basheer Lado, said the endorsement of Akpabio and Jibril was driven by principles of equity, fairness and political expedience.

According to him, “We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the President of the 10th Senate, to the South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the President of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.”

According to the group, “The position of Senate President represents the third position in hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation.

“This position carries considerable weight in discharging vital constitutional responsibilities and for charting the right course for our national development.

“It is also important that the holder of such a position enjoys the confidence and support of the party leadership and that of his peers as Senator Godswill Akpabio undoubtedly does.”

He added that, “With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of Deputy President of the 10th Senate be conceded to Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano North Senatorial Zone, Kano State.

“It is our conviction that a diverse and united legislative leadership is critical to good governance.

“At a trying period in our nation’s political history, the National Assembly requires experienced and level headed leaders at the helm of its affairs.”

The group noted further “as you are all aware, the stakes are high and that a successful transition to a new political dispensation is key in ensuring national unity, cohesion and overall progress as one nation.

“In view of the above, we wish to respectfully appeal to all other aspirants to these key positions to kindly support our position by withdrawing their respective bids.

“We believe that their withdrawal and cooperation will reduce the acrimony that commonly characterises the jostle for power in the National Assembly amongst the geo-political zones

“This will go a long way in ensuring a peaceful and smooth take-off of the incoming administration.

Earlier, the convener commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for “providing exceptional leadership over a very challenging period of our national journey.

“We also wish to congratulate and extend our best wishes to the incoming President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his excellent electoral campaign and well deserved victory.

“We believe that our President Elect H.E. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an inspirational leader with a clear vision. His Excellency has consistently demonstrated a high sense of responsibility, maturity, doggedness and empathy. These attributes are imperatives for effective leadership and good governance.

“We also acknowledge the articulate, focused and able Vice President-elect, H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha whose contributions, political weight and wise support contributed in no small measure to the success we are celebrating today.

“We must also recognise the tireless efforts of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, H.E. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, CON, as well as commitment of members of the NWC who demonstrated wisdom and fair play that successfully guided our party to this critical stage in our political development.

“The high level of integrity exhibited by our Party’s national chairman in the successful general elections cannot be overstated”, the non serving Senators said.

..See full list of supporters below as noted on the press statement:

NON-SERVING SENATORS GROUP

List of members in support of the group’s position on the 10th National Assembly Leadership

1. Sen. Ben Ayade

2. Sen. George Akume

3. Sen. Basheer Lado

4. Sen. Rilwan Akanbi

5. Sen. Barnabas Gemade​​​​

6. Sen. Grace Bent

7. Sen. Binta Masi Garba

8. Sen. Ayogu Eze

9. Sen. Andy Uba

Sen. Ibrahim Ida Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora​​ Sen. Anthony Adeniyi​​​ Sen. Ganiyu Solomon​​​ Sen. Gbenga Obadara​​​ Sen. Gbenga Kaka​​​ Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro​​​ Sen. Arise Ayo​​​​ Sen. Felix Kolawole Bajomo​​ Sen. Hassain Mudashiru​​​ Sen. Domingo Obende​​​ Sen. Wilson Ake​​​​ Sen. Ita Enang​​​​ Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri​​ Sen. Clever Ikisikpo Sen. Ita Giwa Sen. Ibrahim Musa​​​ Sen. Alex Kadiri​​​​ Sen. Ocheja Emma Dangana Sen. Jibriu Wowo Sen. Isa Maina Sen. Mohammed Ohiare​​ Sen. Abubakar Sodangi Sen. Joseph Akaagerger​​ Sen. Jack Tilley Gyado​​​ Sen. Abubakar Tutare​​​ Sen. Bello Tukur​​​​ Sen. Ahmed Barata​​​​ Sen. Abba Aji​​​​​ Sen. Mohammed A. Mohammed​​ Sen. Umar Idris​​​​​ Sen. Adamu Talba​​​​ Sen. Sidi Ali​​​​​ Sen. Timothy Adudu​​​​ Sen. Ishaq Adebayo Salman​​​ Sen. Akin Odunsi​​​​​ Sen. Seye Ogunlewe​​​​​ Sen. Fatima Raji Rasaki​​​ Sen. Lanre Tejuoso​​​​ Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu​​​​ Sen. Margery Chuba Okadigbo Sen. Mohammed Saleh​​​ Sen. Sani Kanba​​​​​ Sen. Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo​​ Sen. Danladi Sankara Sen. Mohammed Ibrahim​ Sen. Sola Adeyeye Sen. Anthony Agbo​​​ Sen. Ikechukwu Obior Sen. Chris Adighije​​​ Sen. Emma Anosike​​​​ Sen. Jalo Zarami Sen. Alkali Jajere Sen. Oladipo Odujinrin Sen. Mohammed Alkali Sen. Sunday Ogbuoji Sen. Abu Ibrahim Sen. Bello Maitama Sen. Saddiq Yar’adua Sen. Jide Omoworare Sen. Anthony Manzo Sen. Aminu Inuwa Sen. Magnus Abeh