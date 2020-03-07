Non-performance: Nasarawa Assembly threatens to revoke school projects

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education has threatened to direct the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to revoke the contracts awarded in some schools in Azara Development area over non-commencement of work.



The Chairman of the committee, Mr Daniel Ogah-Ogazi, made this known when he led other members in inspection tour of SUBEB projects in some schools in Azara Development Area on Friday.



Ogah-Ogazi urged the contractors handling the renovation of five classrooms at LGEA Primary School, Azara East and the renovation of two classrooms at LGEA Primary School Ibi to move to sites on or before March 9 or risk revocation of the contracts.



He said that the committee was out to see things for itself, with a view to correcting any possible anomaly.

The chairman, however, commended the contractor handling the renovation of four classrooms at Science Pilot Central Primary School, Azara for a job well done.



“We are here, as part of our oversight functions, to inspect the ongoing constructions and renovations of primary school projects.

“We want to ensure that quality work is done in our schools. Anything short of that will not be accepted.



“It is in view of this that we are calling on contractors, who have yet to resume work on their projects, to do so or risk revocation of their contracts.

“We are giving the contractors handling the renovations of three classrooms and two classrooms respectively at LGEA Primary School Azara East to resume work or risk revocation.



“We are also urging the contractor handling the renovation of two classrooms at LGEA Primary School, Ibi-Azara, to also start working or risk revocation.



“We are giving all the contractors from now to Monday (March 9) to be back on sites; otherwise, we will have no other option than to direct SUBEB to revoke the contracts and award them to other more competent contractors,” he said.



Ogah- Ogazi urged head teachers and community leaders to take ownership of the projects in their domains and ensure that quality job was done.

He also called on SUBEB to intensify efforts in supervising school projects so as to ensure quality job in the interest of the education sector.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools visited by members of the committee included LGEA Primary School, Ibi; Science Pilot Central Primary School, Azara and LGEA Primary School, Azara East. (NAN)