Non payment of entitlements: Court fixes Jan. 28 for judgment in Justice Michael Goji’s suit

The National Industrial Court, on Wednesday fixed Jan. 28, 2021 to deliver judgment in a case of alleged non-payment of entitlements instituted by a retired judge, Justice Michael Goji.

Defendants in the suit are the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Adamawa Judicial Service Commission, Adamawa Governor and the Attorney-General.

Others are Justice Ishaya Banu, Justice Musa Umar and Barr. Christopher Mapio.

The Judge, Justice Sanusi Kado fixed the date after counsel in the suit adopted and submit various processes.

Joshua Waya, who appeared on behalf of all the defendants except NJC prayed the court to grant his application for extension of time to regularise his counter affidavit.