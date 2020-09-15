Non-oil exporters task BoT on global market access

Share the news













The Network of Practicing Non-oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN) has tasked its newly inaugurated Board of Trustees (BoT) to help Nigeria secure sizeable share of the global market in non-oil export. Dr Titiola Akindeinde, the Policy Development Facility (PDF) II Bridge Programme Manager during the virtual inauguration, urged the newly NPNEN board of trustee to actively engage with the government to drive non-oil export. PDF II launched the NPNEN, a non-profit organisation in March as a platform for collaboration among different actors in Nigeria’s non-oil export value-chain to jointly pursue common interest of creating an enabling and globally competitive non-export trading ecosystem . Akindeinde said with the support from PDF Bridge programme, NPNEN government structure had been strengthened with provision of world class consultancy services. “The BoT therefore has an important role to play in making NPNEN truly representative body that engages government to drive Nigeria’s non-oil export. “As men and women of influence and integrity, we count on you to make NPNEN the voice of the Nigeria’s exporters to grow the organisation to greater height,” the expert said.

She charged the NPNEN BoT to assist the network to achieve its vision of creating a hub of interconnected players in the non-oil export sectors mutually committed to leading advocacy for enabling environment for non-oil export trade. She further noted that since the network’s inauguration in March, it had been relentless in its advocacy for the creation of a business-friendly environment in which MSMEs in the non-oil export sector could thrive and grow. She said the powerful advocacy group would continue to work with its Lead Institutional Partner, Nigeria Export Promotion Council to present practitioner’s perspective to government on how to increase exports from all over Nigeria.

The PDF programme manager lauded the network steering committee for pursuing the vision of PDF three policy work stream by committing their time, expertise and resources to make it reality. According to her, the NPNEN steering committee is striving to build a foundation for the organisation by achieving, nomination of its BoT public and private sector body into its executive council and the development of its ‘website www.npnen.org. She also commended the committee on development of its membership criteria and delivery of capacity event as well as collaboration with private sector alliance in leading discussions on Nigeria’s trade policy. Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, the President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry ACCI, on behalf of the newly inaugurated BoT thanked the network for the confidence reposed in them, adding that the BoT would strive to boost non-oil exportation and economic growth.

He said that it would make sure that the challenges of exportation including issues of monitoring and control, packaging in the huge logistic chain were addressed. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board members also include Aisha Abubakar, former Minister of Women Affairs and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment and Dr Mrs Omolara Akanji, former CBN Director, among others.

NPNEN is a non-profit organisation registered under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Part C of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), as an Incorporated Trustee. Its membership cuts across manufacturers; agro-commodities exporters; services exporters; women in exports; logistics companies; produce aggregators; financial institutions; private certification bodies; trade support public and private institutions. PDF bridge programme provides direct technical support to the Federal Government, its agencies and independent regulators on policy and regulations in key economic sectors. (NAN)