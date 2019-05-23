Non-oil export: FG revives grant scheme for products competitiveness

By Matthew Abi

The Federal Government says it has revived the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme in order to make Nigerian products more competitive in the international market.

The Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of the 5th batch of the Council Zero Export training programme in Abuja.

Represented by the Director of Products IN the council, Mr Williams Ezeagwu, the Executive Director said, the scheme which was suspended in 2014, had received the approval of N350 billion by the Federal Government to meet the present realities of the economy.

He said the council was working out modalities with the Debt Management Office (DMO) for the payment of the grant and was receiving applications form exporters for processing.

“Our inability to diversify our economy over the years has led to several economic distortions and disequilibrium and the council on its part has carried out various projects including zero oil plan implementation, strategic partnership and ITC bench-marking to ensure that we meet up with our mandate.

“The Zero export program is also aimed at achieving specific objectives, which include development of new exporters from zero knowledge to a point of export readiness and equipping exporters using practical hand holding approach as well as to build a new crop of indigenous exporters,” Awolowo said.

He congratulated the graduand’s for the successful completion of the training and charged them to make use of the training to enhance their export business.

