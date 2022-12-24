Non-indigenes commend Gov. Zulum for free Christmas transportation home from Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, Dec. 24, 2022 (NAN) Resident non-Borno indigenes have commended Gov. Babagana Zulum for providing free transportation to enable them to travel to their various destinations to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 645 persons from 10 non-indigene groups have benefitted from the gesture.

Gov. Zulum also donated undisclosed amounts of money to widows for the Christmas celebration.

Mr Emmanuel Egwudike, Zonal Coordinator of Ohanaeze All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group, said the governor’s gesture came when many had lost hope of travelling home for the festivities.

He noted that it was not the first time that Gov. Zulum was being magnanimous as he regularly supported non-indigenes and gave palliatives to widows to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“Come 2023 we will support the APC from top to bottom. We urge other governors to emulate Zulum.

“Ten communities of non-indigenes in Borno benefitted from this transport scheme in which 645 persons were given feeding allowances to make their journeys stress-free.

In his remarks, President of the Borno Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr Sunday Okonkwo, commended the governor for providing free transport for the less-privileged who wouldn’t have travelled without the support.

He assured that non-indigenes in the state would work to ensure the re-election of the governor so he could continue his good work.

Also speaking about Zulum’s gesture, Mr John Azimeye, President of the Niger Delta Peoples Forum in Borno, described the governor as a detribalised man who had been doing his best for all residents.

“He extends good gestures to non-indigenes in the state to ensure that they celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, in spite of the meagre resources at his disposal.

“It is a wonderful gesture; we are indeed going to give him every support for him to continue the good work he is doing,’’ Azimeye said.

President of Tiv community in the state, Mr Abraham Kaanti, said the governor had exhibited his love for the downtrodden and the less privileged by this gesture.

“So we the `internal diasporas’ have resolved that we are going to throw our full support into Gov. Zulum’s second term bid,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Asiwaju Alabi, the Secretary-General of the Yoruba APC support group appreciated Gov. Zulum for the wonderful gesture, noting the governor had been providing the gestures since 2020.

Alabi said it was evident that Zulum’s projects were not paper projects and his promises not empty promises. (NAN)