The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State has threatened legal action against the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) if it fails to reduce nomination forms fees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IPAC had on two occasions demanded a reduction of the N150,000 fees LASIEC charging chairmanship aspirants for nomination forms in the July 24 local government election.

In the guidelines issued on April 24, LASIEC had fixed N150,000, N100,000 and N75,000 as nomination forms fees for the chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillorship candidates, respectively.

IPAC is, however, insisting that the fee should be N50,000 for the chairmanship form.

It also said that the fees of N75,000 placed on councillorship aspirants for nomination form should be reduced to N20,000.

It also insisted that the N100,000 placed on vice-chairmanship aspirants should be scrapped.

The umbrella body of political parties in the state, in a letter dated May 19 urged the commission to heed its demands.

The letter, titled “Re-Lagos State Local Government/Councillors Election” and made available to NAN, states “we look forward to a positive response from LASIEC on or before Friday, May 21 to revert and agree to all our demands.

“Failure of which, we will be left with no other option than to legally address the issue without any further delay.

“We are expecting a favourable response from the commission’’.

The letter was signed by IPAC Chairman, James Adeshina and Secretary, Olusegun Jaiyeola and addressed to the Chairman of LASIEC, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips.

According to it, IPAC met on Wednesday and resolved to stand on its earlier four demands.

NAN reports that LASIEC had fixed July 24 for the conduct of the election in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state. (NAN)

