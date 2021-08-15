Nomfro technologies joins e-commerce entrepreneurship empowerment programs

August 15, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



By aji Chinedu

COVID-19 pandemic has a large toll on economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa, putting a of hard-won economic progress at risk.

With uncertainty of long-term economic impact of global COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, a new economic analysis says the speed, quality and sustainability of African’s economic recovery will be determined by the effectiveness of its innovative entrepreneur’s response, especially within the online business solution.

Realizing importance of strategic approach to build capacity and improve African’s e-commerce development, increase productivity and value, Nomfro Technologies joins in e-commerce entrepreneurship empowerment programs for Africans innovative startups.

The Nomfro Technologies’ Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project- NTEEP 2022 is calling for applications from innovative startups in Africa. This program is for startups that create solutions and employment on the continent.

According to Mr. Adams John Smart for director Nomfro Technologies’ Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP-2022) in its first edition seeks to identify and support innovative startups whose activities create solutions and employment in Africa amidst covid-19 pandemic. In this ‘new ’, consumers are increasingly turning to the internet to purchase goods and services. And with the possibility of more infections and lockdowns on the horizon, both new and current SMEs in the internet space need to their businesses as resilient as possible very quickly he said.

Therefore, this project will provide over 500 startup entrepreneurs across Africa with $500 worth of credit each. The credit will be used to cover costs of business websites or e-commerce website development and mentorship program for participants.

Mr. Adams Smart concluded by saying that, African startups will have access to free business websites or e-commerce websites and marketing strategies that SMEs more robust online. So, if you need this kind of solution for your business, apply now for free he said through the link https://nteep.nomfro.com .

aji Chinedu  om una

Tags: , ,