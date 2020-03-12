Nollywood’s anti-insurgency film “Operation Last Dance”, launched in FCT

“Operation Last Dance”, a Nollywood advocacy film, which exhibits Nigerian military’s gallant fight against insurgency in the North East has been launched at the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the film was launched at the 9th Biennial Lecture of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and award night held at the Sheraton Hotels in Abuja.

Veteran actors, filmmakers and investors, as well as top security officers and heads of private and public institutions drawn from across the country witnessed the event.

Emeka-Rollas Ejezie, AGN’s National President, in his speech said that the initiative was part of efforts by the Guild to showcase the activities of the military in the defence of fatherland through motion picture.

He said that the film was shot at locations in Jaji and Maiduguri, and was produced by veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Steve Eboh.

He therefore, commended the Nigerian Army for the collaboration and support, especially in supplying the equipment and logistics required during the shooting of the film.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the gallant efforts of the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army for the trust reposed in us to deliver on the advocacy film.

“This film will indeed be one of the deepest films ever done on the Nigerian Army,” he said.

NAN reports that veteran actor, Zack Orji, presented a paper on the theme of the event, “The Strategic Role of Nollywood in the Nigerian Economy”.

The event also featured investiture of the AGN National Patron as well as awards to outstanding actors and industry stakeholders.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, was installed as a Patron of the AGN, among other Nigerians, including philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, who was named Chairman of Patrons.

Awards of Veteran Actor of Nigeria (VAN) was also given to outstanding Nollywood actors who had contributed immensely to the growth of the AGN.(NAN)