Nollywood Star, Evanny Patrick makes list of Africa’s 2024 Award

Popular Nollywood actress, Evanny Patrick, has made the list of Africa’s 2024 under 40 award recipients.

The Executive Chairman of Amity Global Network, Alex Nwankwo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the event is organised by Mayorkings Agency Group.

According to Nwankwo, the Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit is a Top-notch Continental Award Event and Ranking.

“It identifies, showcases, honours and celebrates young Africans who are mostly influential, established and accomplished young business leaders, under the age of 40.

“Recipients were selected across various industries; people who have demonstrated commitment to business growth, development, professional excellence and community service as well as philanthropy.

“The event and rankings aim to encourage and promote young African champions globally as well as bridging a Room for networking, collaboration, unity of purpose amongst successful young African.

“The sole aim of this is for the Advancement of the African Continent.

“Mayorkings Agency Group together with its global Partners, highly committed Award Screening Committee and Jury are 100 per cent committed to honouring and celebrating only deserving young Africans at each editions,’’ Nwankwo said.

He explained that recipients of the awards would also be receive honorary doctorate degrees from Prowess University Delaware USA and Fellows of the Global Institute of Leadership and Governance, South Africa.

NAN reports the Delta-born actress was raised in Lagos where she attended to Kems College. She graduated from Houdegbe North American University, Benin with B.Sc. in Business Administration and Management.

She also bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in both Entrepreneurship and Human Resource Management from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A beauty and fashion entrepreneur, she has followed her passion, acting, featuring along with high profile Nollywood stars in a number of blockbuster movies.

Some the works where she featured are: `Perfect Ex’, `3 Sisters’, `Eniola Spice’, `Love Spices’, `Where I Found Love’, `Pablo’, `Mad Neighbours 2’, `One More Night’, `Love Wager’ and others.(NAN)