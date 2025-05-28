Nollywood series “The Party” for premiere on Netflix May 30

Star-studded Nollywood series “The Party” is set to premiere on Netflix May 30, its producer has said.

By Kelu Musa

The producer of the acclaimed series, Judith Audu, disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page.

The Party is a three-part murder mystery series that tells the story of how everyone became a suspect when a young, successful, newly married man died unexpectedly and dramatically.

The series, directed by Yemi Morafa, features a lineup of A-list Nollywood actors, including Shaffy Bello, Uzor Arukwe, Mide Martins, Kunle Remi, and James Gardiner.

The series showcases brilliant performances by Tope Olowoniyan, Ben Touitou, Ray Adeka, and introduces Eva Ibiam in a standout debut.

The Party, a fully independent production of Ope Ajayi and Captain of Sea Productions, was originally conceived as a feature-length movie.

However, after being acquired by Netflix, it was restructured into a three-part series.

Earlier, Ajayi, in a post on his social media page, said that the Netflix series was one that would keep the audience guessing about the culprit.

In his words; “You’ll never be able to guess who did it.”

He further added: “The performances are perhaps one of my favourite things about the series.

“Everyone brought their A-game!”(NAN) (nannews.ng)