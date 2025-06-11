Nollywood Rosy Meurer says husband, Churchill is not a woman beater

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has debunked the rumours against her husband, Olakunle Churchill of abusing her physically, saying that her ‘husband is not a woman beater’.

By Priscilla Osaje

The actress, who took to her social media platforms to debunk the rumour, said that it was very significant for a person to tell his or her own story, rather than allowing others to spread fake news.

According to her, her husband is never a woman beater, stressing that the allegations on social media platforms were false as she expressed frustration over their claims.

“If you don’t tell your side of the story, they will tell it for you in ways that suit them for the world to believe.

” It is the world we find ourselves in. You must speak for yourself.

“Debunking has never been my thing, I prefer to allow amateurs, jobless, idle minds think what they want and spread what they choose because they say everyone is entitled to an opinion.

“But because I have a family, I have children , I have people that look up to me I choose to speak up for myself.

” No one is allowed to tell my story. It’ is my story not yours. Only I can tell you what is happening in my life and no one else.

” It is funny when haters wish beating in my Marriage when it is obvious their mothers, daughters and sisters will fall victims of massive beatings.

“I no send anybody banter, guess the media is never hot for so long, reason why they cook up gist to keep the space busy. Can’t blame them.

“My husband never fit talk wetin dey him mouth finish, let alone beating a woman.

” Allegations no be by force, my husband is not a woman beater. They just want to permanent the lies of the past which they generated Kudos,” she wrote.

Meanwhile ,Churchill had earlier responded to the rumours, joking that his critics would have to wait until menopause before he and his wife would divorce.

He mentioned that his family was currently enjoying a vacation in Disney Paris.

“I hear say I dey trend who cook am? My family dey Disney Paris dey enjoy summer life.

“Una go wait until menopause come. Meh, I see you. My people, my wife, no get staff or friends, una don make we trend today. Thanks,” Churchill wrote.

Meureris a Gambian-born Nigerian actress and producer. She is most known for her 2014 role as Kaylah in the TV series Oasis and 2018 role as Kemi Alesinloye in Ayo Makun’s popularly known as AY movie tilted ‘Merry Men : The Real Yoruba Demons’

The duo got married in 2019 and their marriage is blessed with two children (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)