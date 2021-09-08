Nollywood produces 635 movies in Q2, 2021-NBS

September 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project, Society News 0



The number movies produced by Nollywood in the second quarter 2021 jumped to 635 416 in the first quarter, the National Bureau Statistics (NBS), says.

NBS published the figure on Wednesday in its “Nollywood Movies Production Data for Two, 2021”  on its website.


NPower

According to the publication, the figure indicates a growth 53.93 per cent on and a 1.44 per cent on growth over the 626 movies produced in the second quarter 2020.

In its analysis by location, it said that Lagos State had the highest number movies produced with 234 closely followed by Abuja with 196 movies and Onitsha with 174 movies.

However, Jos had nine, Kano six, while and -Harcourt recorded the least with seven movies each.

The bureau said that in arriving the figures, data was provided by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), verified and validated by NBS. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,