Nollywood movie, ‘Kill Boro’ , beams light on family values

A new movie titled, “Kill Boro”, produced by First Features Project, which addresses family values has premiered in Lagos.

Starring Ini Dima-Okojie, Kosi Ogboruche, Philip Asaya, the film showcases relatable themes such as family, love, protection, redemption and sacrifice.

The movie, depicts the intricacies of family conflict, domestic abuse and the challenges faced by children from abusive homes.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the private screening of the movie, in Lagos, on Saturday night, Executive Producer, Steve Gukas, said the story would hit people in different ways that they would remember for a long time.

According to him, it is a gripping story that follows the life of Elijah, a young child who reacts to the way his father treats his mother.

“He takes matters into his hands with serious consequences but in the end, everyone finds joy and happiness.

“It explores the theme of family and domestic abuse and how it impacts the main person suffering and children that are caught up in the middle of it.

“What this film deals with is the reaction of such children placed in this situation, in the case of Elijah.

“What he choses to do and how he goes about it, is what is going to hit people the most,” Gukas said.

Gukas, who is also a co-founder of the First Features Project, said it was hinged on supporting first-time directors by providing training, mentorship, and a platform to succeed in the industry.

“The project is a give-back process for us.

“For young directors coming up, I believe that we should be able to mentor and support their vision.

“So, what we are trying to do with these young directors on our project is to open the doors of the industry; give a platform to show what they can do and how they continue depends on them.

“These 12 young filmmakers that we have trained will take over the industry because we have imbibed in them a work ethic that is uncommon,” he said.

NAN reports that ‘Kill Boro’, is directed by Courage Obayuwana.

Obayuwana said the film, set in Port Harcourt, Rivers, reflects reality of people living in abusive homes.

“The movie is tricky because when you get to watch the movie, you realise that it may seem like we are trivialising the act of domestic violence at some point but there are lessons to be learned.

“We often wonder why people stay in abusive relationships and this story explores a little bit to see the inner mind of women that choose to stay in abusive homes and how it affects the children.

“I hope people take note that they have to seek help, if not, it can also affect people around them,” he said.

Kosi Ogboruche, a child actor who plays the lead role ‘Elijah’ in the movie, recounts his experience and lessons from the movie.

“It was exciting coming out of my comfort zone and acting as a rugged street boy.

“Playing Elijah was emotional for me. I really felt the character because he was trying to protect his mother from his abusive father.

“I think this sends a message to all abusive parents all around Nigeria. It shows the power of love in a family and the lengths one can go to protect that love,” the young actor said.

Brutus Richard, one of the cast, said the movie depicts human strength and touches on depression, family conflicts and trust issues.

“I think a lot of people will identify with different aspects of the story and the characters.

“It deals with the challenges that people go through everyday and how they go about resolving them; it’s about humanity for me,” he said. (NAN)

By Adebola Adegoke