Popular Nollywood Actress Ada Ameh is dead.

The actress who had been battling health related issues slumped at an outing in Delta State on Sunday and was pronounced dead by Medical Doctors at a health facility where she was rushed to, reports said.

Ameh spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry and was most notable for her character as Anita in 1996 movie titled “Domitilla” and as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian Tv series titled The Johnsons.

