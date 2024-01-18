Nollywood: Kemi announces production of “King of Boys 3

Prolific Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has announced the commencement of pre-production works for the third sequel of blockbuster film ‘King of Boys’.

She disclosed this on her Instagram page, displaying the flier of the much anticipated ‘King of Boys 3’.

She wrote: “The new KOB submission is ELEVATED in every way you could imagine…And I’m honored to be able to come back to tell this story.

“New characters getting introduced, and a few old ones returning…But the KOB impact remains the same.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first part of the acclaimed ‘King of Boys’ was released in 2018 and the sequel dubbed ‘Return of the King’ was released in August 2021.

The first part of the sequel tells the story of a political mafia, Alhaja Eniola Salami, a role played by veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

Other cast include ace actors Nse Ikpe-Etim, Jide Kosoko, Adesua Etomi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Efa Iwara, Deyemi, Toni Tones, Reminisce, Illbliss, Akin Lewis and Osas Okanlawon.

It also featured Titi Kuti, Keppy Ekpeyong, Bimbo Manuel, Sharon Ooja, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett and popular showbiz maverick, Charlyboy.

The KOB series is ranked 13th highest grossing Nigerian movie of all the time.(NAN)

By Esther Mamudu

