Nollywood film ‘Mami Wata’ nominated for NAACP Image Awards

Star-studded Nollywood film, “Mami Wata”, has been nominated for the prestigious National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) Image Awards in the United States.

The film written and directed by C.J. Obasi, received nomination for the Outstanding International Motion Picture category of the 55th edition of the annual awards slated to hold on Saturday, March 16.

Obasi, who disclosed this on his X page, described the nomination as a special one.

He said, “This one is so special. So, thankful to the @naacpimageaward for this huge honour. Thank you to my family, team, friends and supporters. This is for us.”

The film, ‘Mami Wata’ featured Rita Edochie , Uzoamaka Aniunoh , Kelechi Udegbe , Emeka Amakeze , Tough Bone, Jakob Kerstan and C.J Obasi, among others

It also delved into the mystical world of water spirits, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and the power of the supernatural.

‘Mami Wata’ is a 2023 black and white fantasy thriller film based on West African folklore that was premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival,.

In October 2023, it was selected as the Nigerian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC).

It has been nominated in the Best International Film category of the 39th Independent Spirit Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in various fields, including film and television on a global scale.

It honours outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature, with over 40 categories of the image awards voted on by the NAACP members.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

