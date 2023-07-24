Nollywood: Epic Yoruba film,“Jagun Jagun”, set for premiere on Netflix

By Joshua Olomu

Epic Yoruba film, “Jagun Jagun”, is set for release on Aug. 10 by subscription video on-demand streaming giant, Netflix.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Netflix Nigeria made the announcement on its twitter handle as it released the official trailer of the much awaited blockbuster.

Netflix Wrote: “A bloodthirsty warlord feels threatened by a determined young warrior who seeks only power and the love of a strong woman.

“Jagun Jagun is coming to Netflix, Aug. 10th.”

The action-adventure film chronicles the story of ancient warriors and kings, with a cruel “warlord who feels threatened by an unrelenting young warrior who wants only power and the love.

The start-studded “Jagun-Jagun” is produced by Femi Adebayo and co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.

It featured Nollywood stars such as Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji and Bukunmi.

Other cast include Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami, and Yinka Quadri, among others. (NAN)

