Nollywood  epic film “Labake Olododo”  hits cinemas March 28

Nollywood epic film “Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord” ,is set to hit cinemas nationwide on March 28, its producers have said.

By Chinemerem Ndinojue

Ace Nollywood actress and Chief Executive Officer of Fespris Production, announced the release date of the highly anticipated film on her Instagram page, alongside its official trailer.

She wrote: “Excited to finally share this masterpiece with you all. Labake Olododo, directed by the brilliant Biodun Stephen, is a powerful story filled with action, culture, and deep emotions.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the blockbuster is a joint production by Fespris Production, FilmOne Studios, Abazee Productions, and Alaba Ultimate.

The trailer introduces Labake Olododo as a pre-colonial Yoruba epic, showcasing themes of loyalty, power struggles, and leadership, with Iyabo Ojo portraying the fearless warrior queen.

The film boasts of stunning cinematography, elaborate battle sequences, and a rich cultural backdrop, immersing viewers in the world of warring kingdoms, traditions, and political intrigue.

“Labake Olododo” is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Biodun Stephen, with an ensemble cast, featuring Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kunle Afolayan, and Adebowale Adebayo, also known as “Mr. Macaroni.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)