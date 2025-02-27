Nollywood epic film ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’  hits cinemas April 25

By Joshua Olomu

A blockbuster film, ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’, is set to hit cinemas nationwide on April 25, its producers have said.

According to Shockng, ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’, an epic film that shows the dark side of power, is distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, and would be available in cinemas nationwide for movie goers.

The star-studded movie is produced by seasoned filmmaker, Funmi Ogidan-Bello and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Yemi Amodu.

The ensemble cast includes Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Keppy Ekpenyong, Iyabo Ojo, Tina Mba, Muyiwa Ademola, Patrick Doyle, Jide Kosoko, and Afeez Oyetoro.among others.

The plot of ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’ follows the story of Adunni, portrayed by Funmi Ogida Bello, a fearless Nigerian woman and a passionate barrister trapped in a land ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

However, Adunni is determined to liberate her people and restore justice to her community against all odds.(NAN)