Nollywood epic film ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’  hits cinemas April 25

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
5

By Joshua Olomu

A blockbuster film, ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’,  is set to hit cinemas nationwide on April 25, its producers have said.

According to Shockng, ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’, an  epic film that shows the dark side of power, is distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, and would be  available in cinemas nationwide for movie goers.

The star-studded  movie is produced by  seasoned filmmaker, Funmi Ogidan-Bello and is  directed by acclaimed filmmaker Yemi Amodu.

The ensemble cast includes Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Keppy Ekpenyong, Iyabo Ojo, Tina Mba, Muyiwa Ademola, Patrick Doyle, Jide Kosoko, and Afeez Oyetoro.among others.

The  plot of ‘Adunni: Ogidan Binrin’  follows the story of Adunni, portrayed by Funmi Ogida Bello, a fearless Nigerian woman and a passionate barrister trapped in a land ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

However, Adunni is determined to liberate her people and restore justice to her community against all odds.(NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR