Nollywood actress urges Nigerians to vote competent candidates

By Priscilla Osaje

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has urged eligible Nigerians to casts their votes for competent candidates during the upcoming general elections.

The renowned actress, who took to her Instagram page to give the advice, said Nigerians should vote out their ‘undesirable’ candidates on Saturday, Feb. 25 elections.

According to her, “the problem confronting us in the country is a physical one, as such we should stop invoking spiritual solutions to it; we should make a right choice.

“If you don’t want him, vote against him on Saturday.” Dear Nigerians.

“We have physical problems; stop invoking spiritual solutions.

“Nigeria has a high number of churches and mosques, so we have plenty of anointing.

“But we don’t have food, infrastructure, security, health care, roads, or physical justice,’’ she wrote.

She added that despite all the prayers invoked by Nigerians, God still had not punished those referred to as ‘’bad politicians.’’

‘’Even with all our prayers, God still never punishes bad politicians.

“Isn’t this a sign that we should stop disturbing Him with our physical problems?” she wrote.

She maintained that the only solution was ‘’to vote against somebody who is not good for the job.’’

Njoku is a Nigerian actress, film producer and Director General of the award-winning Lagos-based film house, ROK Studios, in Nigeria, which was recently acquired by French TV giant, CANAL+.

She produced and starred in “Thy Will be Done”, “Husbands of Lagos;’ among others as well as starred and directed ‘’Single Ladies’’ and ‘’Festac Town.’’

The actress has contribute immensely to the growth and development of the entertainment industry in numerous ways.(NAN)