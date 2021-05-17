Nollywood actress, producer and modelling, Uche Ogbodo celebrates 35th birthday in style.The thespian took to her Instagram page @ Uche Ogbodo on Monday to celebrate the God’s faithfulness upon her life.She wrote,”The hour is finally here, celebrate with me because it is a new dawn, chapter and page in my life.“I am not crying today but I am overwhelmed with gratitude, thanksgiving and love because it is the first time in years I feel God’s love all around me.“It is urging and pushing me towards greatness and I am looking forward to many more unfolding wonders.“Happy birthday Goddess and reign forever.”

Ogbodo’s journey to Nollywood began following the decision of her father to register her with the Actors Guild of Nigeria in Enugu.In 2006, Uche Ogbodo rose to fame after featuring in several Nollywood movies.The actress had featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies which include ‘Be My Val,’ ‘Family Romance,’ ‘Festac Town,’ ‘Forces of Nature,’ ‘Four Sisters’ and many others. Ogbodo won the Fashion Icon of the Year at the 2015 Fashion Icon Awards in 2015.In 2016, she acted in the popular Nollywood movie ‘Mummy Why’

which made her won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards.The star actress is one of the most versatile actresses in Nigeria who fits in any role and acts mostly in romantic and action movies as well as comedy.She had starred in several Nollywood movies alongside with the top

actress and actors in the industry like Tonto Dikeh, Ken Erics, John Okafor, Charles Inojie.Others are Victor Ozuagwu, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Mercy Johnson, Van Vicker, Michel Michael, Kenneth Okonkwo.In 2013, Ogbodo got married to her long time boy friend and lover Apo Arthur and the union is blessed with kids.She has also won several awards including the Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. (NAN)

