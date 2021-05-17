Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo celebrates 35th birthday

 Nollywood actress, producer and modelling, Uche Ogbodo celebrates 35th birthday in style. thespian took to her Instagram page @ Uche Ogbodo on Monday to celebrate God’s faithfulness upon her life.She wrote,” hour finally here, celebrate with me because it a new dawn, chapter and page in my life.“I am not crying today but I am overwhelmed with gratitude, thanksgiving and love because it the first time in years I feel God’s love all around me.“It is urging and pushing me towards greatness and I am looking to many more unfolding wonders.“Happy birthday Goddess and reign forever.” 

Ogbodo’s to Nollywood began following decision of her father to register her with  Actors Guild of Nigeria in Enugu.In 2006, Uche Ogbodo rose to fame after featuring in several Nollywood movies. actress  had featured in more 200 Nollywood movies which include ‘ My Val,’ ‘Family Romance,’ ‘Festac Town,’ ‘Forces of Nature,’ ‘Four Sisters’ and many others. Ogbodo won Fashion Icon of Year at 2015 Fashion Icon Awards in 2015.In 2016, she acted in the Nollywood movie ‘Mummy

which made her won an award for Best Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards.The star actress  one of the most versatile actresses in Nigeria who fits in any role and acts mostly in romantic and action movies as well as comedy.She had starred in several Nollywood movies alongside with the top

actress and actors in the industry like Tonto Dikeh, Ken Erics, John Okafor, Charles Inojie.Others are Victor Ozuagwu, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie,  Mercy Johnson, Van Vicker, Michel Michael, Kenneth Okonkwo.In  2013, Ogbodo got married to her long time boy friend and lover Apo Arthur and the union blessed with kids.She has also won several awards including the Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. (NAN)

