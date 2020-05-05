Nollywood actress tasks Lagos residents on the use of face masks

Nollywood actress Lauritta Onye has tasked Lagos residents on the use of face masks as part of individual efforts to complement measures put in place by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) challenge.

Onye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that such collaboration was necessary and must be embraced to curb the spread of the pandemic across the state.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, had announced the compulsory use of face masks as one of the guidelines for the gradual easing of lockdown which lasted for five weeks.

“We need to understand that all the COVID-19 precautionary measures, including the lockdown, are for our safety.

“The governor is playing his part but it requires our total compliance by way of obedience. We must wear face masks to complement his efforts for maximum results.

“We must see wearing of face masks as a trending fashion and make it part of our dressing because of the reasons attached to it and the situation of things in the country now.

“Although, the face mask makes someone look different, sometimes you barely recognise the person you know when they are wearing it, but it doesn’t matter,” she said.

She said that apart from the normal surgical face mask, there are handmade fabrics which come in different forms and are affordable, accessible, portable and easy to manage by everyone.

“Face mask has become a compulsory wear for me since the lockdown and it has become part of me whenever I am stepping out, although some people will be saying I look different,” she added.

The actress, who starred as Laury White in the movie ‘Lord of Money’, added that everyone must endeavour to observe orders by Lagos State Government in public places.

“Food and non-food marketers have been directed on days to operate; eateries and restaurants have their schedules, transport operators equally have theirs,” Onye pointed out.

The actress, a Paralympic gold medalist, urged the people to observe social distancing particularly at the bus stops, markets places and ensure hand washing and use of sanitisers. (NAN)