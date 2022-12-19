Nollywood: Actors Guild to partner DNA, SBBC on content distribution

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has expressed willingness to partner with Destiny Network Africa (DNA), a premium cable television network and the Satellite Broadband and Broadcast Company(SBBC) for the distribution of Nigerian film contents.

The National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, stated this on Monday, during a working visit to DNA studio and the station of the SBBC in Abuja.

According to him, the visit was to get first hand information on the operations and capacity of the DNA for possible collaborations, and that of the SBBC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

Rollas, who led other members of the guild on the visit, noted that the Nigeria film industry generates huge content annually that needed to be adequately distributed in telling the Nigeria story.

“This meeting is in furtherance of our earlier interactions with the Managing Director/CEO of DNA studio, and will hope to work together moving forward,” he said.

He added that with such partnership, AGN TV would become a direct platform for home channels.

In his remark, Mr Shittu John, Managing Director/CEO of DNA, said the station had a reach that covers sub-sahara Africa and beyond through the broadband of the SBBC on NIGCOMSAT frequency at 42.5 degree east.

He, therefore, lauded possible collaboration with the AGN, adding that the DNA cable TV was very appropriate in showcasing Nollywood contents.

After the meeting, Mr Ahmed Aduragba, Manager Broadcasting Services of SBBC, accompanied by other officials, took the visiting AGN helmsman and his team on a facility tour through the studio and other transmission equipments. (NAN)