Nollywood: Actors Guild appoints business mogul, kenneth Ifekudu, National Patron

Actors Guild of Nigeria (NAN), the umbrella body of Nollywood actors,

has announced the appointment of business mogul, Kenneth Ifekudu, as its National Patron.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

According him, Ifekudu’s appointment was in recognition of his passionate contributions to the growth and development of the creative

economy and his philanthropic gestures.

Rollas stated that “the Board of Trustees and the entire AGN members have presented a letter of appointment as National Patron to a

successful businessman and Managing Direcor/CEO of Diamond Leeds Ltd, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu,

“The appointment is in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of national economy, especially in areas

of infrastructure, hospitality, support to humanity and exceptional leadership qualities.

“It is our intention to confer few selected distinguished individuals from across the nation who have given invaluable support to

humanity and national economy over the years with national patron,” he said.

According to the AGN helmsman, Ifekudu has graciously accepted the responsibility and pledged his goodwill and best assurances

to contribute to the growth and development of the guild.(NAN)

By Joshua Olomu