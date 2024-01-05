Friday, January 5, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNollywood Actor `Olofa Ina’ role model in entertainment industry – Daughter
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Nollywood Actor `Olofa Ina’ role model in entertainment industry – Daughter

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
31

Mrs Fatimat Aderemi, daughter of late veteran Nollywood Actor,  Mr Adedeji Aderemi, popularly knowns as “Olofa Ina’’ has described her father as a role model and icon to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry

Aderemi said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nollywood Actor also known as Sobaloju of Edeland died at the age of 73 years after a prolonged illness.

Fatimat said her father laid down a legacy that would last long in the mind of those who knew him during his life time.

She said that Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) would miss his role and personality in the industry

“My father’s role in the entertainment industry will be missed and it will be difficult to find someone like him,’’ she said.

She said the role played by the Theater Art and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria when her father sick was commendable.

“We did not want to disturb the association when he was sick but the association continued its best to ensure he never died but all belongs to God.

The late veteran actor until his death was born into the family of Late Mr Abdulsalam Aderemi and Late Mrs  Aisha Aderemi of Jagun- Olukosi compound in Ede, Osun on May 15 , 1960. (NAN)

By Joshua Oladipo

Previous article
Dry season  farming: FG, Jigawa to boost wheat production
Next article
211,699 persons to benefit from FG’s cash transfer programme in Kebbi
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.