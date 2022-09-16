Nollywood actor, Odunlade takes Ogun health insurance scheme to markets

By Yetunde Fatungase

Ogun Health Insurance Scheme Ambassador Odunlade Adekola, on Friday in Abeokuta took the scheme to major markets and parks in a bid to promote it among the residents.

The ace Nollywood actor was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Tayo Lawal; the Executive Secretary, Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Afolabi Dosumu and other government officials.

The actor and others went in a roadshow within Abeokuta metropolis to sensitise residents about the scheme.

Odunlade encouraged the people to embrace the scheme, saying Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s investment in the health scheme would help them irrespective of their occupation when they were sick.

He said that the monthly payment of N1,000 per person and N4,000 for a family of six would help fast-track the government’s effort towards achieving a universal health coverage.

“None of us prays for sickness but as we grow older, we tend to naturally have some health issues, which calls for care.

“With the monthly payment of N1,000 per person or N4,000 for a family of six, you don’t have to run from pillar to post to access healthcare.

“You will be issued an identity card, which contains your details after completing your registration and you will be allocated to the closest health facility to your house,” he said.

NAN recalls that the state government in June 2022 unveiled the actor as its ambassador for the scheme with the aim of using his fan base to propagate acceptance of the scheme across the state.

The team visited Kuto Market, Sapon, Omida, Itoku, Lafenwa and Oke-Ilewo areas of the city.

Traders, commuters and passersby were delighted on sighting the Nigerian actor, who freely danced and took pictures with them.

Odunlade added that the monthly premium covered a number of cases of surgical operations and should be embraced by all.

Dosumu told journalists that the roadshow would be replicated in all the four zones of the state, disclosing that Yewa, Ijebu and Remo should expect Odunlad in their locations soon.

He said that since the ambassador was a well-known personality with more than five million followers on social media, the awareness campaign would sink in the people’s minds.

“The gains of this scheme are numerous. With a token of N1,000, we will take care of your health needs, be it medical or surgery,” Dosumu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

