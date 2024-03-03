Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, dies at 62

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as “Mr Ibu”, is dead, aged 62.

Emeka Rollas, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), disclosed this on his instagram page on Saturday.

Rollas said: ” Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in October 2023, John Okafor revealed that he was suffering from an ailment that threatened to amputate one of his legs.

Okafor said he was struck by the problem while on a movie set with other Nollywood actors and actresses.

He appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills. He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg.

However, on Oct. 18, 2023, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation paid off Okafor’s entire medical expenses.

The foundation also stated that Okafor still required a lot of financial assistance to sustain him in the hospital and for his travels abroad for further treatment.

In November 2023, Okafor underwent a leg amputation after suffering from an illness that required seven surgeries.

His family said the amputation was done to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery.

Okafor acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies. He also ventured into music, just for a short period.

On Oct. 15, 2020, he released his songs titled “This girl” and “Do you knoBy Taiye Olayemi